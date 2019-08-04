Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Zellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Zellers


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Zellers Obituary
Virginia Zellers

Oct. 20, 1929 - August 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Virginia Zellers, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Southfield Village in South Bend.

Virginia was born on October 20, 1929 in Mishawaka, the daughter of Luigi and Carmina (Moriconi) Gizzi. She was preceded in death by parents; sons, John Zellers and Alan Zellers; and brothers, Brother Eugene Gizzi CFA and Emilio Gizzi.

On July 22, 1950 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka she married Darrell R. Zellers; he preceded her in death on October 17, 2014.

Surviving are her son, Dr. James H. Zellers of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law, Jim Devlin; and grandchildren, Angela Zellers, Rebecca Zellers, Andrew (Lauren) Zellers, Dr. Eric Zellers, and Dr. Brian Zellers. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, MacClain, Maeve, and Calan Zellers; sister-in-law, Linda (Guy) Gizzi; niece, Beth (Gizzi) Fulks; and nephew, Tim (Peggy) Gizzi.

Virginia was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka, the Rosary Society, and head of Eucharistic Ministers; she was a member of Christ Child Society, St. Joseph County Homemakers Club, and DiAmici's Lady's Auxiliary.

Virginia enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of St. Joe Mishawaka Golf League; she also enjoyed performing service work and traveling.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, and also Wednesday, August 7 from 10 to 11 in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 7 at 11a.m., in St. Jude Catholic Church, South Bend. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, IN 46614 or Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhonmes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now