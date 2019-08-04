|
Virginia Zellers
Oct. 20, 1929 - August 1, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Virginia Zellers, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Southfield Village in South Bend.
Virginia was born on October 20, 1929 in Mishawaka, the daughter of Luigi and Carmina (Moriconi) Gizzi. She was preceded in death by parents; sons, John Zellers and Alan Zellers; and brothers, Brother Eugene Gizzi CFA and Emilio Gizzi.
On July 22, 1950 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka she married Darrell R. Zellers; he preceded her in death on October 17, 2014.
Surviving are her son, Dr. James H. Zellers of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law, Jim Devlin; and grandchildren, Angela Zellers, Rebecca Zellers, Andrew (Lauren) Zellers, Dr. Eric Zellers, and Dr. Brian Zellers. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, MacClain, Maeve, and Calan Zellers; sister-in-law, Linda (Guy) Gizzi; niece, Beth (Gizzi) Fulks; and nephew, Tim (Peggy) Gizzi.
Virginia was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka, the Rosary Society, and head of Eucharistic Ministers; she was a member of Christ Child Society, St. Joseph County Homemakers Club, and DiAmici's Lady's Auxiliary.
Virginia enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of St. Joe Mishawaka Golf League; she also enjoyed performing service work and traveling.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, and also Wednesday, August 7 from 10 to 11 in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 7 at 11a.m., in St. Jude Catholic Church, South Bend. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, IN 46614 or Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhonmes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019