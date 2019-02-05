Vittoria Bosco



March 20, 1926 - Feb. 4, 2019



CHICAGO, IL - Vittoria Bosco died peacefully in her sleep on February 4, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Born March 20, 1926 in Bologna, Italy, Vittoria grew up in Italy, and during WWII was a refugee in the countryside of Emilia, an experience that made her always remember the poor and needy. She earned her doctorate at the University of Florence, became an English teacher, and met her husband, Paul, when he was a Fulbright scholar and she was receiving advanced training in linguistics. After a whirlwind courtship and wedding, they spent a romantic year in Rome, then moved to South Bend in 1957, where Paul taught Romance Languages at University of Notre Dame.



In South Bend, they raised four children, spending years in Argentina, France, and Italy. Vittoria taught Spanish at St. Mary's College and then taught Italian as an adjunct professor at Notre Dame for two decades. Her youngest child, Laura, was born developmentally disabled, and Vittoria became active in groups supporting families with disabled children, including Logan Center and L'Arche. Despite never cooking until she got married, she became a great cook and host.



Her husband of 53 years, Paul, preceded her in death in 2009, and daughter, Laura, in 2011. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Sara) Bosco of St. Louis, Beatrice Bosco of Chicago, IL, and Peter Angelo (Kathy) Bosco of Oak Park, IL; and five grandchildren, Anna, Paul, Peter, Luca, and Sofi.



Visitation for friends and family will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame.



Memorial contributions in memory of Vittoria Bosco may be made to the Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615, or the South Bend Catholic Worker, P.O. Box 4241, South Bend, IN 46634. Online condolences may be sent through www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019