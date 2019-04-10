Vivian Bartak



Nov. 30, 1919 - April 4, 2019



NILES, MI - Vivian Marie Bartak, 99, of Niles passed away on April 4, 2019 at West Woods of Niles.



Vivian was born on November 30, 1919 in Wakarusa, IN, to Roscoe and Elnora Culp. She grew up with one brother, Edgar, in Wakarusa, and later moved to Osceola, IN, then to Vandalia, MI where she met the love of her life, Joseph J. Bartak. On May 24, 1941 Vivian married Joseph and in 2001 they celebrated their 60th anniversary. Vivian attended County Normal School and became a teacher. She taught school full time for a few years, then started substituting once her own children were in school. Joe and Vivian moved to Niles in 1950 and built their home on Barron Lake. She loved to cook and sew, and was active in 4-H, Home Economics, and in her church. Vivian loved to go shopping, get dressed up, and travel. She and Joe enjoyed going to Florida every winter where they would meet with friends year after year. More than anything, Vivian was completely devoted to her family.



Preceding her in death are her husband Joe and son Larry.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Galen) Johnson who lives in Niles; daughter-in-law, Michaelle Bartak of Niles; grandchildren, Tamara (Chris) Mechaney of Cascade, MI, Joseph (Karina) Bartak of Edwardsburg, Christopher (Lisa) Johnson of Grayslake, IL, and Karianne (Douglas) Steffen of Eaton Rapids, MI; step-granddaughter, Lisa (Paul) Bursh of Temecula, CA; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Brooke, Hunter, Leah, Anna, Briana, Van, and Vivian.



A Memorial Service for Vivian will be held at 10 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 2240 Yankee St., Niles, MI 49120. A gathering will follow the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Niles. A special Thank you to West Woods of Niles. Vivian was a great storyteller. If you have a favorite story about Vivian, you are invited to share it with the family at the memorial service.