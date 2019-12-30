Home

Nov. 5, 1924 - Dec. 20, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Vivian Marie Killinger, born in Elkhart & resident of West Melbourne, FL was married 67 years & preceded by her husband, Marvin Hiatt Killinger in 2011; parents, WIilliam A. (Jack) & Elsie V. Rees; and sister, Mary Jane Drumm. She is survived by nieces, Linda Mosier and Beverly Harman; and son, Wayne Killinger & his partner, John Pennington. Graveside services at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceloa IN (date to be determined).
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
