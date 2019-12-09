|
|
Vivian Lee Harwood
May 10, 1933 - Dec. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - The “gardening, golfing, grandma on the go”, Vivian Lee Harwood died suddenly, yet not unexpectedly, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of ovarian cancer. The sorrow we feel is great, however those whose lives she touched are grateful for the time with Mom, Grandma Lee, and Viv.
Vivian was born in Nappanee, IN to Alvin and Marie Hartter on their farm. She was the oldest child, followed by her sister, Dianne Pearle Talboom (LaVerne). She learned at a young age the importance of hard work and living modestly, which she passed on to her children and 14 grandchildren. Many summers were spent with her cousins on her grandparents' farm playing in the barn, gathering eggs and milking cows. The family moved to River Park, in South Bend, when her father became a machine repairman for Bendix. After high school at John Adams she worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Friedman, modeled for Robertson's and Studebaker, and worked at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. At Arthur Murray she met and fell in love with her future husband, Robert R. Lee, where they both taught dance lessons.
In 1953 they married and she then stayed home with their three daughters: Janet (Dow), Cynthia (Charles Sullivan), and Connie (Al Swain). She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Morgan Dow (31), Casey Dow (29), Jesse Dow (26), Robert Swain (20), Marie Swain (17), and Katharine Swain (12), and stepgranddaughter, Melissa Magner (45), and her children, Rose (13), Mary (12), and Bobby (10). She was selfless with her family, and her retirement afforded her the time to be even more devoted to her grandchildren. She cherished and spent as much time with them as possible. She would spend countless hours watching & playing sports, working puzzles, and would always ‘make time' for them.
Vivian and Bob Lee started the Robert E Lee Insurance Agency in 1972 in the sunroom of their Sunnymede home. She loved being an insurance agent, and took pride in being dressed for business. Viv and Bob worked side by side for 20 years, until his death in 1992. She continued to run the business until her retirement in 2000. She had a heart of service and was involved with and held leadership roles in Independent Insurance Agents, National Association of Insurance Women, Big I, Saint Michaels Church, and Granger Sunrise Rotary. She also enjoyed photography, golfing, gardening, traveling, and she cross country skied (at age 83!).
She felt lucky to fall in love again, and married Robert Harwood on May 13, 2000 (he loved to dance, too). This multiplied her family and she welcomed them all. The Harwood clan had many happy times together. She loved it all with Bob's children, Boyd (& Shirley) Harwood, Jay (& Sue) Harwood, and Luretta Schmidt; and then with their children, Bobby (& Lisa) Harwood, Michael (& Chelsea) Harwood, Andrew Harwood, Amanda (& Nick) Grayson, Stephanie (&Aaro) Nush, Samantha Harood, T.J. (& Ally) Schmidt, and Anthony (& Maddie) Schmidt; and finally with their children, Chloe and Jenna Harwood, Ella, Sadie, Tinley, and Keegan Harwood, Clyne Grayson, Josh, Maddie, and Alex Nush, and Brayden and Skyler Schmidt.
Vivian felt especially blessed with finding amazing friendships in her later years. She wished she would have had more time with these great women, and knows her life was enriched by their friendships.
Vivian's family thanks the many doctors and medical professionals who helped in her care the last few months. We are especially grateful to the staff on the Oncology and Surgery floors of Saint Joseph Medical Center, The Center for Hospice, and Fr. Matthew.
May the memory of her strength and faith help us to cope with the great loss we feel and also celebrate her. “She has had a great life” says Katharine...spoken like a proud granddaughter.
We welcome all to visit with Vivian's family TODAY, December 9 from 4-7 pm at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Saint Michael and All Angels Church, 53720 North Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN. Visitation will also be at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Saint Michael's. In Vivian's honor, please wear colorful clothing if you are comfortable doing so. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian's memory may be made to The Center for Hospice or Saint Michaels and All Angels Church. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 9, 2019