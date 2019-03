W. David Envall, Jr.



May 21, 1947 - Feb. 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - W. David Envall, Jr. died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 28, 2019, from complications of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne (nee Klein); daughter, Annie of South Bend; son, Christian of Denver, CO; and granddaughters, Brigid & Fiona Envall-Sweeney of South Bend, as well as numerous brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and others he considered family. Dave & Joanne both grew up in Chicago, IL. They lived most of their married lives in Des Plaines, IL, recently relocating to South Bend to be closer to their granddaughters. Dave was a lover of hot rods, Hawaiian shirts, Jimmy Buffett music, trains, Guinness, Corona with lime, and a good steak. He had a zest for life and will be remembered as the big smiling guy by those who loved him. Visitation will be at St. Joseph Parish, 226 N. Hill Street in South Bend on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. A luncheon at the Eck Visitors Center on the campus of Notre Dame will immediately follow. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged as we celebrate this special guy.” To leave the family an online condolence visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary