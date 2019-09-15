|
|
Wade Vergon
Nov. 23, 1964 - Sept. 9, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Wade Vergon, 54, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 9, 2019. He born in South Bend, Indiana, on November 23, 1964. Wade grew up in South Bend, and graduated from Clay High School in 1983.
Wade was involved in a serious vehicle accident just several days before his high school commencement ceremony. As a result of the accident, Wade suffered a traumatic brain injury, which changed the course of his life. Prior to the accident, Wade loved spending time at the lake with family, and he loved water skiing and fishing. He was also an athlete and was on the wrestling and football teams at school. Wade played baseball, was a lifelong avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, and loved hanging out at Wrigley Field. He loved Chicago, where he lived for many years of his adult life. He had also enjoyed cooking and he had wanted to be a chef someday. Although Wade's injuries prevented him from doing most things in life that many take for granted, Wade still managed to do life his way and he was always up for an adventure. In recent years, Wade resided in the Indianapolis area.
Wade is preceded in death by his father, Larry Vergon (wife Vicky). He is survived by his mother, Karolynn Miller (husband Lloyd); his sister Kim Vergon; his brothers, Keith Vergon and Mike Vergon (wife Tamara); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of funeral services, there will be a private, family ceremony. Anyone who would like to make a donation in Wade's honor, may do so to the Brain Trauma Foundation (https://www.braintrauma.org) or to any other organization that deals with traumatic brain injury.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019