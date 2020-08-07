Wallace U. Goodhew
Nov. 1, 1927 - August 4, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Wallace Unger “Wally” Goodhew, 92, of Granger, passed away at Noon on Monday, August 3 at Bell Tower Health and Rehabilitation Center, Granger. Wally was born November 1, 1927, in Manitowoc, WI to the late, Clara E. (Drumm) and Howard R. Goodhew and lived most of his life in the Michiana area. On February 13, 1954, in South Bend, he married Shirley Griffen who survives. He was a loving father and grandfather and is survived by his sons, Kenneth Goodhew (Kathy) of Boulder, CO, Phillip Goodhew (Mary) of Union, MI, and Thomas Goodhew (Renee) of Boulder; 10 grandchildren: Becky Vroom (Andrew), Sarah Glover (Alex), Laura, Nicole, Shauna, Lisa, Joe, John, Mary, and Abby; one great-grandchild, Silas; and his sister, Carol Goodhew of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard R. Goodhew, Jr.
Wally graduated from Manitowoc High School in 1945. He then served his country in the U.S. Army, attending the University of Illinois while serving. After his service, Wally moved to South Bend to work in sales at The Ridge Company, serving as sales manager and then purchasing manager until he retired in 1992. Following his retirement, he spent many years volunteering at Memorial Hospital of South Bend and Elkhart General Hospital. He was a man of faith and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 10 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Rev. Matthew Landry of First United Methodist Church of South Bend officiating. Military Honors will follow. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Due to the health and safety concerns for Covid-19, face masks and social distancing are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wally's name may be made to First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main St., South Bend, IN 46601. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
