1/1
Walter Burdine-Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Burdine-Porter

Oct. 7, 2020 - Oct. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Walter Burdine-Porter was born sleeping on October 7, 2020 at 12:50 AM to parents Larinda Burdine and Dionta Porter.

Although Walter did not get to stay with us, he left an impression on the hearts of many people and will be forever cherished.

In addition to his loving parents, Walter is survived by two brothers, Aris Porter and Ja'Marion Porter; and three sisters, Au'brielle Porter, Anastasia Porter, and Amyra Porter, as well as a host of extended family members.

Per the family's wishes, no public services for Baby Walter will be held. The family may gather privately at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved