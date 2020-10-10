Walter Burdine-Porter
Oct. 7, 2020 - Oct. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Walter Burdine-Porter was born sleeping on October 7, 2020 at 12:50 AM to parents Larinda Burdine and Dionta Porter.
Although Walter did not get to stay with us, he left an impression on the hearts of many people and will be forever cherished.
In addition to his loving parents, Walter is survived by two brothers, Aris Porter and Ja'Marion Porter; and three sisters, Au'brielle Porter, Anastasia Porter, and Amyra Porter, as well as a host of extended family members.
Per the family's wishes, no public services for Baby Walter will be held. The family may gather privately at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.