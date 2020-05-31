Walter C. Crawford
Jan. 8, 1937 - May 27, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Walter Clarence Crawford, 83, of Granger passed away at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, May, 27 in Memorial Hospital following an illness. Walt was born January 8, 1937 in South Bend to the late Pearl (Amick) and Jacob D. Crawford and was a lifetime area resident. On September 9, 1961 in South Bend he married Glory Stevens who survives. He is also survived by two sons, Mark S. Crawford (Sue) and Adam W. Crawford (Michelle) both of Granger and a daughter, Angela Bishop (Donald) of Mesa, AZ; seven grandchildren, Megan Mars (Andrew), Bryce Crawford, Wesley Bishop (Tiffany), Joshua Bishop (Spring), Donnie Bishop, and A.J. and Abigail Crawford; two great- grandchildren, Terra and Clark Bishop; two brothers, Harold Crawford of Granger and Larry Lee Crawford (Barbara) of South Bend; a sister-in-Law, Brenda Crawford of Owensboro, KY; and his mother-in-law, Gloria Stevens of Granger. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Ann Crawford; a grandson, Drew Crawford; daughter-in-law, Tammy Crawford; four sisters, Mary Jane Mock, Thelma Russell, Kathryn Sater, and Joan “Joni” Crawford; and two brothers, Harry and Robert Crawford.
Walt's first love was his wife Glory. You rarely saw one without the other closeby. Their love story started as high school sweethearts and they would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this September. Many people only read about true love, they lived it!
His favorite pastime always involved family. Over the years, you would usually find Walt at the ice rink coaching his sons' Irish Rover's hockey teams or volunteering with the IYHL and Penn hockey. Along with Mark and Adam's hockey teams, Walt would be found watching numerous swim and track meets for Angie. Many lifelong friendships grew from those teams that Walt always cherished. If he saw you at the rink or track, you would always get a greeting. He didn't know a stranger...and he always wanted an update on your family.
Once the grandkids came around, you couldn't keep Walt at home. He would go from baseball fields to hockey rinks, musicals to band concerts. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and didn't want to miss a moment. All of his grandkids knew that grandpa would be in the stands as their biggest fan.
Walt and Glory still stayed very close to their high school friends. They had two groups that met frequently to catch up and have dinner. These gatherings were very meaningful to Walt. He loved to hear about his friends' families' accomplishments, and in turn, tell them about his.
Walt is truly going to be missed by all who knew him. He was “one of the good guys”. He valued his family and friends and never hesitated to help someone in need. This world is a much better place because of Walt.
A private family memorial service will be held. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a public celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Walt's memory may be made to Clay Food Pantry, 17646 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.