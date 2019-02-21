Walter Earl Walker



Nov. 18, 1939 - Feb. 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Walter Earl Walker, 79, of South Bend, Indiana (better known as “Fat Head”), a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Creekside Nursing Home, surrounded by family.



Walter was born in South Bend, Indiana on November 18, 1939 to the union of the late Charles “Charlie” and Ollie Mae Chapman Walker.



Walter attended South Bend Public Schools, graduating from Washington High School. His passion was football, family and friends, and especially the ladies. He later was inducted into the Washington Football Hall of Fame. After high school Walter was drafted into the Army at Fort Meade, Odenton, MD, and was an Honorably Discharged Veteran.



He returned to South Bend where he was employed with the Children's Hospital and Clark Equipment in Buchanan, Michigan. Following his return to Baltimore, Maryland, he was an employee of Bethlehem Steel.



Walter married the love of his life, Joan Walker, who preceded him in death.



He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Anthony Earl Walker of South Bend, Darwin (Jackie) Walker of Louisville, KY, and Kenton (Carmen) Miller of Nashville, TN; two daughters, Crystal Walker of Baltimore, Maryland and Donyelle (James) Gladley, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.



Walter is also survived by two brothers, Charles (Sue) Walker of Osprey, Florida and Danny (Pat) Walker of South Bend, IN; five sisters, Ruby Walker of South Bend, Betty (Frank) Ford of Portage, Michigan, Helen (Eddie) Driver of Portage, Michigan, Connie Davis of Randallstown Maryland, and Barbara (David) Kydd of Niantic, Connecticut along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



Walter was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Joan Walker; brothers, John L. Smith and David Smith; a sister, Annie Jean Smith; and a granddaughter, along with many other family members and friends.



Walter Walker was a true inspiration to all who knew and loved him. He will be forever missed.



There will be an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, February 23 at Macedonia M.B. Church, 1862 N. Olive St. with visitation one hour before the service.



Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary