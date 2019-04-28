Walter “Wally” Horak



Sept. 28, 1940 - April 15, 2019



NILES, MI - Walter “Wally” Horak, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Heritage Point in Mishawaka, IN. He was born September 28, 1940, in Sadow, Poland. He is predeceased by his late, beloved wife of 42 years, Annette (Rumpf) Horak, whom he married on September 26, 1978, as well as his parents, Franciszek “Frank” and Stanislawa “Stella” (Skuratowska) Horak; brothers, Henyrk and Joseph Horak; and infant sister, Gania Horak.



He is survived by his brother, Richard Horak; sons, Christopher Walter Horak, Christopher Frank Horak, Richard Book, Jr., and David Book; daughters, Kim (Horak) Synders, Sandra “Sam” (Horak) Butler, Kathleen (Book) Bedard, and Darlene (Book) Williams; as well as their spouses, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.



Wally and his family immigrated to the United States in 1954 from Germany after the end of World War II to Chicago, Illinois. He served the United States Army with the 37th Armor Division, Fort Knox, Kentucky, and received an Honorable Discharge in 1964. In the beginning, he worked in the trades with the Sheet Metal Worker Union in Chicago. He then pursued a career as a Fire Fighter with The Bolingbrook Fire department from 1975 - 1995 and as a member of The Bolingbrook Fighters Association IAFF Local 3005. He and his wife founded and operated together A & W Painting in Bolingbrook, Il.



After retirement, Wally and his wife moved to their lake home in Niles, MI. There he enjoyed fishing, boating, stained glass, traveling, golf, and creating unique artistic items that he would make for family, friends and a few attempts as a local vendor. He was a dedicated and hardworking man who continually kept himself occupied with his interests, and shared his values and hobbies with all his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date for Walter and Annette. We wish to thank Heritage Point of Mishawaka, IN, for providing comfort to Wally in the end, and McGann Hay Funeral Home of South Bend, IN, for all of their help and compassion.



To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary