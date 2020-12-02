Walter Siebert



May 12, 1926 - Nov. 28, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Walter Siebert, 94, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully at home with his wife of over 73 years by his side on November 28, 2020. He was born in Rastenburg, Germany to Otto and Berta Maghun. He married Erika I. Scholz in 1947.



Walter and Erika moved their family from Germany to the United Stated in 1956, and proudly received their citizenship five years later.



He is survived by his wife Erika and two children, Wener (Sherill) and Juergen (Carolyn). Also surviving are a granddaughter, Noelle Coplin (Clayton), and a great-granddaughter, Anja.



Walter was preceded in death by a son, Walter, and a daughter-in-law, Sherill, as well as four brothers: Heinz, Horst, Kurt, and Klaus; and his parents.



He learned the plumbing and sheet metal trade at a young age. After settling in St. Josesph, MI, Walter worked at Whirlpool Corp. in the Research and Development department for 14 years. In 1973, Walter and his brother Kurt started River Valley Sheet Metal, and he was involved in many large projects throughout the Michiana area and at Notre Dame.



Walter was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #20. He retired in 1988.



Walter loved his family and the house he built in 1970, his pride and joy, and the property he and Erika had. That was Heaven on Earth.



In retirement, Walter became involved in the art of stained glass, and that became his passion. He made many beautiful pieces and enjoyed giving these pieces as gifts just for the fun of it.



There will be a private graveside service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



We would like to thank the Center for Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they showed Walter and his family, especially nurse Nicole and aide Michele.



Memorial contributions in Walter's name may be made to the Center for Hospice.





