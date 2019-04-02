Walter Van De Putte



Nov. 7, 1938 - March 30, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Walter “Uncle” Van De Putte, 80, of Walkerton, IN passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Miller Merry Manor Nursing Home, Culver, IN.



Walter was born November 7, 1938 in South Bend, Indiana to Godfrey and Marie Rader Van De Putte. He was a member of Monson Community United Methodist Chapel of South Bend, and a 1956 graduate of South Bend High School. Walter was retired from U.S. Sprint as a maintenance supervisor. In his free time he enjoyed carving wood with the Plymouth Carving Club, as he loved woodworking. He also loved John Deere and working on R C Planes. He resided in Culver and Atlanta, GA until he retired, when he moved to Walkerton and wintered in Sebring, FL.



On June 11, 1960 in South Bend, he married the love of his life, Emma M. Kilburn; she preceded him in death on June 21, 2013. He leaves behind to share memories: Ken and Janna Van De Putte of Culver, Don and Maureen Van De Putte of Temperance, MI, and Ron and Cindy Van De Putte of Hamlet, along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Bonnie Batta.



The family will receive friends at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 W. Madison St., Plymouth, IN 46563 on Wednesday, April 3 from 11:00 AM until 2:30 PM. Funeral Services will follow at 2:30 PM with Pastor Pam Paluszewski (a niece) officiating, with burial following in Burr Oak Cemetery Culver, Indiana.



The family ask that memorial contributions be made to Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home, 730 School St., Culver, IN 46511 or , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, IN, is assisting the family.



Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary