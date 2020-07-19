Wanda A. Hosea
August 17, 1940 - July 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Wanda A. (Hosea) Tekker, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 16, 2020. Wanda was born in Savannah, TN on August 17, 1940, to the late Cecil and Wilma ( Frazier) Hosea.
Wanda is survived by her children: Mike (Geni) Dial, Jeff (Lisa) Dial, Denise Dial (Chris Donahue), and Renee (Ron) McCall; stepchildren, Drinda (Bill) Schlundt and Tom Tekker Jr.; a sister, Vickey (Gary) Hartman, 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands (Lawton Dial & Tom Tekker Sr.), four brothers and three sisters.
Wanda was a caregiver her whole life. She started with taking care of her paralyzed brother-in-law, becoming a nurse's aid after he passed, and her parents after a car accident. After taking care of the sick she turned her caregiving abilities to children, opening her own daycare and becoming known as ‘Gramma Wanda' by the many children who passed through her doors.
In her spare time she enjoyed planting flowers in the spring. She also took care of the lawn herself and took great pride in keeping a clean home.
Wanda loved to attend her family's various gatherings and activities, especially sporting events.
Wanda enjoyed having pets in her home, from poodles to parakeets.
Wanda was known for being feisty and lots of fun. She will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank North Woods Village Memory care for providing loving care to Wanda for the last two years. Thank you also to Elara Caring Hospice for comforting Wanda and the family in the last few months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 2515 N. Bendix Dr. #103, South Bend, IN 46628 and to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Visitation for Wanda will be held TODAY, Sunday, July 19, from 2-5pm, and Funeral Services on Monday, July 20, at 10:00 a.m., all at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561. Burial will take place immediately after services at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.