Wanda Angela “Nellie” Policinski



Sept. 10, 1917 - March 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Wanda Policinski, 101, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Wanda was born September 10, 1917 in Michigan City, IN to the late Paul and Mary Gonsorek. In 1942, Wanda married the love of her life, Henry Policinski; he preceded her in death in 1998.



Survivors of Wanda include her sons, Henry (Marion) Policinski, Thomas Policinski, Sr., and Mark (Patricia) Policinski; grandchildren, Thomas Policinski, Jr., Alicia Policinski, Meredith (Chandler) Gammil, Andrew (Anna) Hartman, Joy Hartman, Erin Polanski, Adam (Carrie) Policinski, and Anne Purusha; and great-grandchildren, Greer Gammil, Marcus Prusha, and Sam Hartman.



Wanda was an active parishioner of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Bend. She worked for St. Joseph County Right to Life, and volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital. Wanda enjoyed cooking and baking; she was well known for her cheesecake. Wanda treasured her family, they were her life. Anytime spent with them brought her the most joy.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Bend. Burial will follow at St, Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend, IN 46617.



Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary