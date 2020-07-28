Wanda C. Teeter
April 28, 1943 - July 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Wanda C. Teeter, 77, of South Bend, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was born April 28, 1943 in Florence, Alabama, the daughter of (the late) Richard H. & Norma (Strait) Lindsey. On August 5, 1967, Wanda married David Teeter, who preceded her in death on February 8, 1998 after 30 years of marriage. Wanda was formerly employed by Hook's Drugs and managed stores in Elkhart & Mishawaka. She worked as a Lunchroom Supervisor and Teacher's Aide at Monroe School where she was also active in the PTO. Wanda was a committed Christian and loved to serve in the church. She was a former member of the River Park Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, and assisted in the nursery and with funeral dinners. She was a current member of Northway Church of Christ and was actively involved with the children's groups, funeral and fellowship dinners, and VBS. Wanda loved to read and she also enjoyed gardening and shopping. She and her husband were devoted to their children, and focused on finding enjoyment in the simplest of things, even chores like hanging clothes on the line. She encouraged her children to “find the good in everything”. In addition to her husband, Wanda was also preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Teeter; brother, Leon Lindsey; and her sister, Vivian Pruitt. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Teeter of South Bend; brothers, Charles Lindsey of Mishawaka and Cloyd “Red” Lindsey of Florence, AL; her sisters, Joyce Doty of Mishawaka and Dianne (Bob) West of Osceola; and her sister-in-law, Jean Lindsey of Sterling Heights. Private Memorial Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Northway Church of Christ, 19525 Auten Road, South Bend, IN 46637. To share a remembrance of Wanda or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com
