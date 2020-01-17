Home

Services
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
1101 Jefferson Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-3712
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Rochester, IN
Wanda Mae Fultz


1929 - 2020
Wanda Mae Fultz Obituary
Wanda Mae Fultz

Aug. 25, 1929 - Jan. 14, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Wanda Mae Fultz, 90, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of South Bend, Indiana and Fulton County, Indiana, passed away at 6:18 P.M Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Westside Garden Plaza, Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was born on August 25, 1929 in Akron, Indiana, the daughter of Harry and Viola (Swick) Funnell. On July 2, 1949, she married John Richard Fultz. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2011.

Mrs. Fultz had been a hairdresser, cosmetics consultant, and had worked in various retail stores over the years. She had resided in South Bend for sixty-two years and had been an active member of the First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Stephen and wife Laura Fultz of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Emily Dea and husband Geoffrey DeSmit of Indianapolis, Indiana and Sarah Ann Fultz of Indianapolis, Indiana; great-grandson, William Dea DeSmit of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Wayne Garlen and wife Mary Funnell of St. Louis, Missouri; and brother-in-law, William Enyart of Loveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, LaDonna Enyart.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rochester, Indiana, with Dr. Mark Spencer officiating. Arrangements by Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, Indiana. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020
