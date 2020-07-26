Waneta Bock
Feb. 3, 1924 - July 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Waneta Mae Bock, 96, of South Bend, passed away Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at Doverwood Village in Hamilton, Ohio.
Waneta was born February 3, 1924 in Mishawaka, the daughter of the late Don and Cleta (Sibert) Taylor. She grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1942 graduate of Mishawaka High School.
Waneta married Roger W. Bock on October 10, 1954 and the couple lived 63 years of their married life in South Bend.
Before marriage Waneta worked for ten years as a secretary at Indiana Michigan Electric Company. She and Roger owned and operated Putt Putt Golf Course for 21 years, which was originally on McKinley Avenue and now is located on North Main in Mishawaka.
After marriage Waneta was much more than a homemaker. She was an 86-year member of First Christian Church in Mishawaka, where she served as organist for 52 years. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution, Gideons Auxiliary, American Guild of Organists, Questers, Bercliff Garden Club, and the SB Area Genealogical Society.
For many years she served as housing coordinator for the South Bend Symphony, which presented her with a lifetime achievement award. Waneta also taught piano lessons in her home to over 50 students. She enjoyed making her famous chocolate chip cookies, pies, jams, and canned goods. Most of all she loved her family and playing and listening to spiritual music - especially piano and organ.
Waneta loved to entertain family and guests. The Bocks have many cherished memories of times spent at their summer home at Klinger Lake with family and friends near White Pigeon, Michigan.
Waneta's surviving family includes her two sons, David Alan (Kathy) Bock of West Chester, Ohio and Timothy Karl (Marcie) Bock of Allentown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Aubrey (Paul) Backscheider, Matthew (Caitlin), Rachel and Andrew Bock; and two great-grandchildren, Anavera and Nolan Backscheider.
Waneta was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; an infant daughter, Cheryl Ann Bock; and four brothers, Maurice, Eugene, Glenn, and Charles Taylor.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, July 31, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Due to the Coronavirus situation, a Memorial Service will be announced at later date in First Christian Church, Mishawaka.
Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Mishawaka or the South Bend Symphony.
