1/1
Waneta Bock
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waneta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waneta Bock

Feb. 3, 1924 - July 16, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Waneta Mae Bock, 96, of South Bend, passed away Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at Doverwood Village in Hamilton, Ohio.

Waneta was born February 3, 1924 in Mishawaka, the daughter of the late Don and Cleta (Sibert) Taylor. She grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1942 graduate of Mishawaka High School.

Waneta married Roger W. Bock on October 10, 1954 and the couple lived 63 years of their married life in South Bend.

Before marriage Waneta worked for ten years as a secretary at Indiana Michigan Electric Company. She and Roger owned and operated Putt Putt Golf Course for 21 years, which was originally on McKinley Avenue and now is located on North Main in Mishawaka.

After marriage Waneta was much more than a homemaker. She was an 86-year member of First Christian Church in Mishawaka, where she served as organist for 52 years. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution, Gideons Auxiliary, American Guild of Organists, Questers, Bercliff Garden Club, and the SB Area Genealogical Society.

For many years she served as housing coordinator for the South Bend Symphony, which presented her with a lifetime achievement award. Waneta also taught piano lessons in her home to over 50 students. She enjoyed making her famous chocolate chip cookies, pies, jams, and canned goods. Most of all she loved her family and playing and listening to spiritual music - especially piano and organ.

Waneta loved to entertain family and guests. The Bocks have many cherished memories of times spent at their summer home at Klinger Lake with family and friends near White Pigeon, Michigan.

Waneta's surviving family includes her two sons, David Alan (Kathy) Bock of West Chester, Ohio and Timothy Karl (Marcie) Bock of Allentown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Aubrey (Paul) Backscheider, Matthew (Caitlin), Rachel and Andrew Bock; and two great-grandchildren, Anavera and Nolan Backscheider.

Waneta was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; an infant daughter, Cheryl Ann Bock; and four brothers, Maurice, Eugene, Glenn, and Charles Taylor.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, July 31, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.

A family graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

Due to the Coronavirus situation, a Memorial Service will be announced at later date in First Christian Church, Mishawaka.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Mishawaka or the South Bend Symphony.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Graveside service
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved