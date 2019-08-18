|
|
Ward Milton
June 7, 1944 - August 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Ward Milton, 75, of Ardmore Trail, South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence.
Ward was born June 7, 1944 in Sun Flower, MS, to Floyd Milton & Hattie Mae Flowers both of whom preceded him in death along with his siblings, Brenda Davis, Helen Steward, Bertha Johnson, Floyda Buffina, John, Bill, and Leonard Steward.
Ward was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1970, serving his country two years. January 24, 1977 he married Delores Winbush. He worked as a machine operator 20 years, retiring in 2009. After retirement he worked as a security officer.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Delores Milton; children, Miranda L.V. Milton of Milwaukee, WI, Miranna L.V. Milton of Kansas City, MO, Cottrell Milton of Indianapolis, IN, and Anthony Milton of Kansas City, MO, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two siblings, Lenora (Adrian) Grace of Milwaukee, WI and his twin, Juanita (Robert) Strauss of St. Louis, MO, along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m., also at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019