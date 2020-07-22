Boy I go way back knowing Buddy - I was born in 1945 and this was about 1952 give or take a few years. I was born to Milo and Jerry Dipert - we lived on Union Street between 17th and 18th. Buddy and a few other guys would come over to visit dad and Buddy ALWAYS had a candy bar for me. At age 7/8 he was my "boyfriend"!!! He was always such a funny man.. and the smile you have of him on here brought tears to my eyes - that was my boyfriends smile. I know words will not mean much to you the family he leaves behind - but know this you husband - father - grandfather and great grandfather was a very special person - my dad talked a lot about Buddy!!.. May God ease your pain that you all have now - and may you find peace. My dad passed in 1987. May God bless you all.

Sherry A Little

Friend