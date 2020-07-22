Warren “Bud” Henke
Dec. 13, 1923 - July 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Warren “Bud” Henke passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 19, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born on December 13, 1923 in Lakeville, IN. He lived his adult life in Mishawaka, IN. Warren was the son of Henry and Ellen (Neddo) Henke, both of whom preceded him in death. Also preceded in death are his three brothers, Dickie, Robert, & Eugene, and sister, Maxine Mussche. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gloria (Candoli) Henke. Warren had two sons, Mark (Jane) Henke & Scott Henke; he also had a daughter, Toni (Larry) Henke-Wheeler. Warren and Gloria have eight grandsons, Lee (Kristel) Wheeler, Chris Wheeler, Collin Henke, Justin Henke, Garrett (Samantha) Henke, Grant Henke, Bryson Henke, & Cayden Henke; along with four great-grandchildren, Westen & Nolan Wheeler, and Becca & Kiersten Henke.
He attended Mishawaka High School. Warren served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the European Theater from March 15, 1943 to December 17, 1945 when he was Honorably Discharged. During his time in Europe, he was awarded two Silver Stars and one Bronze Star for bravery, each time saving the life of his fellow platoon members (“outstanding personal courage and utter disregard for his own safety in accordance with the highest military traditions”). Warren also received three Purple Heart Medals, a Soldier's Medal of Valor, and was honored by a Military “Pass in Review”.
Warren and Gloria were married on September 6, 1952. Warren was employed by Studebaker, the Mishawaka Fire Department, and Wheelabrator. Warren is remembered for his love and dedication to his family and friends. He was always known for doing what is right and doing what is good.
The Henke family would like to acknowledge the Center for Hospice Care of St. Joe County for their outstanding care and treatment of Warren, especially Colin & Melissa.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the funeral will be for immediate family. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements. A memorial service in Warren's honor will be held at a later date, to be determined. For those wishing to join, a live-streamed funeral service will also be available at 12 p.m. on Thurs, July 23. To access the livestream service use the Zoom website or app with a Meeting ID of 5742551474.
In lieu of flowers, Warren has requested that donations be made to the Riley Children's Hospital of Indianapolis, IN (705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202, 317-944-5000); or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
of Memphis, TN (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Or simply tune up your car, check the tire pressure, and keep your mind on what you are doing; he would have wanted that. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
