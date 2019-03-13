Warren Jones



June 11, 1930 - March 9, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Warren Eugene Jones, 88, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2019 at Hamilton Communities after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's. Warren was born on June 11, 1930 in Virginia, IL, to Ulysses and Sylvia (Smith) Jones.He was married to Glenis “Dee” Goodson who preceded him in death in 2017. Surviving are the mother of his children, Marion Jones; son, Steve “T-Bone” (Connie) Jones; daughter, Connie (John) Shei; daughter-in-law, Betsy Jones (Hootman); sons, Bruce and Scott Goodson; grandchildren, Jason (Jamie) Jones, Jon Jones, Kendra (AJ) Bradburn, Jenna (Brian) Trethewey, Kelsey (Andy) Bogard, Melissa Jones, Nathan Shei, and Casi (Brian) Garner; great-grandchildren, Maggie Bradburn, Emily and Will Trathewey, Nick and Samantha Shei, and Myia Garner; and great-great-granddaughter, Kali Garner. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Jones; sisters, Irene Haber and Geraldine Murphy; and sons, Allen and Kenny Jones. Warren was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Indiana Toll Road after 39 years. He was involved in La Porte County 4-H Horse and Pony for many years. In his retirement years, he and his wife had a Bed and Breakfast in Madison, Kansas where they lived for over a decade. The family would like to send a special thanks to Judy Chilando, his home care nurse, and to the staff at Hamilton Grove. Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will take place at 6 PM (CT) Friday, March 15, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. A time of visitation will take place from 3 PM (CT) until the time of the service on Friday at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Full Military Honors will take place at 3:30 PM (CT) on Friday after the start of the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Warren Jones to the La Porte County 4-H Horse and Pony Club or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary