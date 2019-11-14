|
Warren K.D. Brown, II
Nov. 2, 1968 - Nov. 12, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Warren Kenneth Delbert Brown, II, 51, of Osceola, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1968 in Elkhart to Warren K.D. and Carol Ann (Zimmerle) Brown. Warren graduated in 1988 from Elkhart Memorial High School. He worked for Colbert Packaging in Elkhart and enjoyed watching all sports, especially football, baseball, and basketball. Warren is survived by his sister, Michelle Hunt; niece and nephews, Nicole Braddock, James Hunt, Daniel Hunt, and Alonna Hunt; great-nieces and nephew, Lexi Wyman, Mya Alvarado, and Michael Alvarado, Jr.; and his loving companion, Beth Coleman. A Funeral service in Warren's honor will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 AM in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 with visitation from 10-11 AM. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019