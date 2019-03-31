Warren “Bill” R. Kline



Aug. 21, 1923 - March 28, 2019



WYATT, IN - Warren "Bill" R. Kline, 95, of Wyatt, passed away peacefully at 3:30 am, Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by family. Bill was born August 21, 1923 in Mishawaka, son of Carl and Margaret Kline. On October 14, 1971, he married Carolyn Miller, who passed away less than 24 hours earlier. Bill is survived by three children, Beth (Larry) Enders of Bremen, Gwynn (Leroy) Canfield-LaBrake of South Bend, and Robin (Wayne) Spicher of Bremen, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Michael Kline of LaPorte, Patsy Vanlue of Mishawaka, Thelma James of Three Rivers, MI, and Ramona Maxwell of Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Jay Miller; and siblings, Grover, Rolland, Pete, Mariann, and Carol. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver under General Patton. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946. Bill enjoyed camping, dancing, farming, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycle, and was a member of the American Legion. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Private burial of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice Care, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.