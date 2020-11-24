Wava Apelgreen
Feb. 14, 1934 - Nov. 22, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Wava (Richardson) Apelgreen, 86, of Lakeville passed away November 22, 2020 with her family by her side.
Wava's mark on the world is the legacy of her family, her joy and “most precious possession.” She is survived by her husband, Charles and two daughters, Sue (Darrell) Leber of Lake Stevens, Washington and Janet (Steve) Mann of Fort Collins, Colorado. She also has two grandchildren, Darrel (Brittany) Leber, Jr. of Nampa, Idaho and Joseph Carey of South Bend, Indiana.
Wava was married to Charles Apelgreen on October 5, 1957 and they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last month. Devoted to one another for over 64 years, they exemplified “fulfilling their vows” and treated each other with love and respect their whole lives through. They were active in local square dance clubs and extensive volunteer service for several school districts, Wava's most recent being North Liberty Elementary. Wava served as a “Lucky Shamrock” mentor and has left a lasting impression upon generations of students.
Wava was loved by many and will be missed both by her extended family and friends. She extoled the simple phrase, “Be nice.” Anyone who knew her learned it, as she lived it.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Olive Chapel Cemetery in New Carlisle, IN and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to North Liberty Elementary School Library, 400 School Dr., North Liberty, IN 46554. Palmer Funeral Home-Lakeville Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for the Apelgreen family can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.