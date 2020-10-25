Wayne D. McFarland



Jan. 16, 1924 - Oct. 16, 2020



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Wayne D. McFarland passed away quietly on Friday, October 16. He lived 96 wonderful years, touching the hearts of many that he met. As he approached the end of his life, he was loved and cared for by his daughters and other family members, as well as numerous caretakers that provided care for him at his assisted living facility. Wayne was the son of Olin and Zelia (Watson) McFarland. He was born on January 16, 1924 in Flint, Michigan. He graduated from high school and soon thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served in the Pacific in World War II along with his older brothers, Alman and Overton. A younger brother, Norman served in the Air Force during WWII and the Korean conflict. Wayne and his brothers lost their father as the result of an automobile accident while serving overseas during the war. Upon his return to the U.S. at the end of WWII he met Irene Derrick, who was working as a young nurse caring for his stepmother in her recovery from the auto accident that had claimed his father's life. Wayne and Irene married in 1947 and enjoyed 71 years together until Irene's passing in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, and his three brothers.



Wayne and Irene were the loving parents of three daughters, Mickie (Tom) Gillen, Beth (Charles) Gavzer, and Peggy (Brent) White; and a son, Thomas W. McFarland. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



In 1966 Wayne and Irene moved their family to South Bend, IN, where they owned and operated Standard Automotive, a NAPA Dealer on South Michigan Avenue until his retirement in 1989. They continued to reside in South Bend until 2015 when they relocated to Indianapolis to be closer to family, and resided at Traditions at Solana. Wayne enjoyed woodworking throughout his life and always had a knack for making something of wood for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to enjoy and cherish….whether it was a deck chair, a doll house, or a jewelry box. Despite the loss of eyesight as a result of macular degeneration, Wayne was still making boxes up until the last three months of his life.



As a result of the Covid 19, no memorial service will be held at this time. The family looks forward to the day when they can all gather to celebrate his life and knowing his love. In the meantime, the entire family wishes to extend their warm, sincere appreciation to the staff members of Traditions at Solana in Indianapolis, his home for the past five years, as well as staff members of CICOA, Purpose Healthcare, Heartland Hospice, and Visiting Care Finders LLC. Members of these organizations were instrumental in caring for Wayne in his final months and days with us. The family wishes to raise a glass to all who knew Wayne (and Irene) and with a glass in hand repeat Wayne's favorite toast…”Here's to mud in your eye!”





