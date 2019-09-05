Home

Aug. 4, 1927 - Aug. 24, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Wayne Duncan passed peacefully at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN after a brief illness. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, he worked on the Great Lakes freighters as a young man before joining the Army and serving in Germany. He married Catherine Duncan (Hack) in 1951 and rejoiced in their three daughters: Cynthia Schwertz (Kenneth) of Belleview, FL, Patricia Duncan (Joseph Walters) of Norman, OK & Julianne Duncan of Duluth, MN. From Patricia, he has 4 grandchildren & one great-grandchild. He maintained a close friendship with brother-in-law, David Hack & sister-in-law, Mary Bautzman throughout his life. He enjoyed success as an entrepreneur, salesman, & foundry specialist. A second marriage to Irene Duncan (Moskaluk) brought even more happiness to his life's journey. Private family service will be held.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
