Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Joseph Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Joseph Marshall Obituary
Wayne Joseph

Marshall

Jan. 14, 1952 - Sept. 21, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Wayne Joseph Marshall, 67, beloved father and grandfather, went to be with God on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to Daniel and Monica (Dudeck) Marshall on January 14, 1952. Both of his parents preceded him in death. On March 15, he celebrated his 32nd year of marriage to Sandi (Szymanowski). She survives with three sons, Daniel Marshall, Marckus (Stephanie) and Matthew (Denise) Szymanowski, along with four grandchildren, Mason, Jaxon, Stella and Lincoln. Wayne was a proud 1974 graduate of Ball State University where he majored in Secondary Education and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity that started the “Watermelon Bust.” Wayne was the owner of Ribbons Ink since 1980, which sells office supplies to local businesses. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Wayne enjoyed playing golf and was a longtime member of Knollwood Country Club. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.