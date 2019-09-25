|
|
Wayne Joseph
Marshall
Jan. 14, 1952 - Sept. 21, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Wayne Joseph Marshall, 67, beloved father and grandfather, went to be with God on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to Daniel and Monica (Dudeck) Marshall on January 14, 1952. Both of his parents preceded him in death. On March 15, he celebrated his 32nd year of marriage to Sandi (Szymanowski). She survives with three sons, Daniel Marshall, Marckus (Stephanie) and Matthew (Denise) Szymanowski, along with four grandchildren, Mason, Jaxon, Stella and Lincoln. Wayne was a proud 1974 graduate of Ball State University where he majored in Secondary Education and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity that started the “Watermelon Bust.” Wayne was the owner of Ribbons Ink since 1980, which sells office supplies to local businesses. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Wayne enjoyed playing golf and was a longtime member of Knollwood Country Club. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019