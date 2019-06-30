Wayne Kile



March 23, 1940 - June 26, 2019



GALIEN, MI - Wayne “Bud” Kile, 79, passed away on June 26, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on March 23, 1940 to the union of Charles and Lois (Hackler) Kile. Bud is survived by Sue, his wife of 56 years; his brother, James; daughter, Shelly Kile; son, Bradley (Kristy) Kile; grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Taylor (Charles) Chase, Skyler (Brandon) York, Aidan and Rowan Kile; and great-grandchildren who were his darlings, William, Easton, and Charli Rae.



Bud had an entrepreneurial spirit and founded and operated three businesses in his lifetime. As owner and operator of Bud Kile Moving, he touched the lives of many. His skills as a mover and his quick wit put everyone at ease and made the ordeal of moving mush less stressful. He also owned and operated The Elephant Orphange, sharing “funk and junk” and lively conversations with all comers. Late in life his love of horses drew him into The Slow Lane, a horse drawn wagon ride business that brought joy and fun to many riders. Bud was a man of intelligence, humor and optimism. He loved a good story whether he was the teller or the listener. Above all he was uniquely, unapologetically and irascibly himself.



Per the families wishes cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, August 9, from 4:00-7:00pm, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence my do so at www.swemchapel.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019