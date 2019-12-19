Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Wendell D. Niles Sr.


1947 - 2019
Wendell D. Niles Sr. Obituary
Wendell D. Niles Sr.

March 6, 1947 - Dec. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Wendell D. Niles Sr., 72, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Wendell was born on March 6, 1947 in Mishawaka to Wilbur and Dorothy (Foster) Niles. He was preceded in death by his parents.

On August 28, 1993 he married Jeannie (Blair) Kline. Surviving are his wife, Jeannie Niles; children, Shirley (Joe) Clark, Donna Niles, Wendy (Russ) Snyder, Wendell (Laura) Niles, Hugh (Tricia) Blair, Jeannie Place, Josephine (Scott) Allin, Tonya (James) Tylavsky, and Robert Kline III; 34 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Darrell, Jay, and Larry Niles; and brother-in-law, Terry Tucker.

Wendell worked as a Driver for Gates Toyota in South Bend.

A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation two hours prior, in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
