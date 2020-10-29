1/
Wendell F. Klingerman Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell F.

Klingerman Jr.

June 22, 1950 - Oct. 21, 2020

WALKERTON, IN -

Wendell Frank Klingerman Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 21, 2020 in Millers Merry Manor, Walkerton. Frank was born on June 22, 1950 in Laporte, Indiana to Wendell and Angeline Klingerman. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he made his career earning the rank of Petty Officer First Class. Frank enjoyed serving in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, traveling to many countries, making new friends and living new experiences. After retirement he helped his father on the family farm in Walkerton. Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Angeline Klingerman. He is survived by his father, Wendell Klingerman Sr. of Walkerton; his sisters, Cindy (Dan) Langner of Hilton, New York and Susan Berty of Plainfield, Indiana; and his brother, Eric Klingerman of Walkerton. Also surviving are his nephews, Jason (Karen) Berty and family, David (Stephanie) Berty and family, Jennifer Titley and family, Larissa Berty and son, and Angela (Aron) Wissen and family, all of Indianapolis. The family would like to thank the staff at Millers Merry Manor in Walkerton for their compassionate care. A small family gathering has already taken place with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home
408 Roosevelt Road
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-3444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved