Wendell F.



Klingerman Jr.



June 22, 1950 - Oct. 21, 2020



WALKERTON, IN -



Wendell Frank Klingerman Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 21, 2020 in Millers Merry Manor, Walkerton. Frank was born on June 22, 1950 in Laporte, Indiana to Wendell and Angeline Klingerman. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he made his career earning the rank of Petty Officer First Class. Frank enjoyed serving in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, traveling to many countries, making new friends and living new experiences. After retirement he helped his father on the family farm in Walkerton. Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Angeline Klingerman. He is survived by his father, Wendell Klingerman Sr. of Walkerton; his sisters, Cindy (Dan) Langner of Hilton, New York and Susan Berty of Plainfield, Indiana; and his brother, Eric Klingerman of Walkerton. Also surviving are his nephews, Jason (Karen) Berty and family, David (Stephanie) Berty and family, Jennifer Titley and family, Larissa Berty and son, and Angela (Aron) Wissen and family, all of Indianapolis. The family would like to thank the staff at Millers Merry Manor in Walkerton for their compassionate care. A small family gathering has already taken place with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.





