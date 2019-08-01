Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Hanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Wayne Hanks


1930 - 2019
Wendell Wayne Hanks Obituary
Wendell Wayne Hanks

June 8, 1930 - July 30, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Wendell Wayne Hanks, formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died peacefully at the age of 89 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with family by his side in Kokomo, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hanks, his mother, father, and two sisters, along with one brother. Wendell is survived by two sons, Larry (Martha) Hanks of Kokomo, Indiana and Rickey (Judy) Hanks of Mishawaka, Indiana. Wendell was a wonderful, caring grandfather to five grandchildren, Christa (Mark) Baxter, Robert (Tori) Hanks, Jeanine (Michael) Murray, Larry Hanks Jr., and Byron (Bee) Hanks along with seven great-grandchildren. Wendell worked at Uniroyal for 39 years until he retired at the age of 58. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved classic cars, motorcycles, and tinkering with just about anything. Wendell loved when his family got together. He loved talking about cars and fixing things with family and friends. God has truly taken an angel from all of us. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in Heaven. The family will received guests from 1:00pm until 3:00pm on Saturday, August 3, at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana where Funeral Services will follow at 3:00pm on Saturday. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
