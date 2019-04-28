Wendy M. Nowicki



May 27, 1972 - April 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Wendy M. Nowicki, 46, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after an extended illness that she battled courageously and fiercely. She was born on May 27, 1972, in South Bend, to Daniel, Sr. and Rebecca (Kovacs) Nowicki and was a lifelong area resident. Wendy is survived by her daughter, Brooke Nowicki, who was the light of her life and proudest accomplishment; her mother, Rebecca Nowicki and her brother, Daniel, Jr. (Sarah) Nowicki, niece Madison Nowicki, nephew Blake Nowicki all of South Bend, and by many extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Nowicki, Sr. Wendy was a great mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Wendy graduated from LaSalle High School and went on to receive her BA from IUSB. She loved her career and co-workers that she had during her 20 plus years as a paralegal for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Wendy was known for her smile that lit up a room as well as her witty humor. Wendy had many friends who loved her; part of that number was a special tribe of women that were hers and she was theirs for over 30 years. She will forever be missed by all who were lucky enough to love her. The family would like to thank Dr. Reid and his staff and also thank the staff on the 10th floor of Memorial Hospital There will be a celebration of life that will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation will take place. Kaniewski Funeral Homes, South Bend, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234 or to Hello Gorgeous of HOPE Inc., 922 S. Beiger St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary