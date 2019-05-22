Wesley D. Alspaugh



June 19, 1945 - May 20, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Wesley Dennis Alspaugh, age 73, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.



He was born June 19, 1945 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the youngest son of Elsworth and Viola (Shippy) Alspaugh.



Wesley served honorably in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean Conflict.



Wesley will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Alspaugh of Cassopolis; one daughter, Wanda (Andy) Ditson of South Bend, Indiana; one son, Lonnie Alspaugh of New Paris, Indiana; one daughter from his first marriage, Kim West of Goshen, Indiana; six grandchildren, Sierra Alspaugh, Brayden Alspaugh, Autumn Lemak, Andrew Ditson, Dustin (Melissa) West, and Brandon (Peggy) Bradford; five great-grandchildren, Jasmin West, Austin West, Zape Bradford, Aiden Bradford, and Kyleigh Lozano; one sister, Gayle Hardwood of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one brother, Vernon Alspaugh of Marble Hills, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Joanne Alspaugh of Watervliet, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Maria Alspaugh; two brothers, Donald Alspaugh and Roger Alspaugh; and one sister-in-law, Carol Alspaugh.



Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service in Dowagiac Seventh Day Adventist Church, 410 Hill Street, Dowagiac, followed by full Military Honors on a date yet to be determined.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2019