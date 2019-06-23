Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Westley Kidman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Westley Ryan Kidman


2017 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Westley Ryan Kidman Obituary
Westley Ryan Kidman

August 10, 2017 - June 21, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Westley Ryan Kidman, 22 months old, passed away on Friday morning, June 21, 2019 at his home in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on August 10, 2017 in South Bend, IN, to David A. Gill and Kassandra R. Kidman, both of whom survive.

In addition to his parents, Westley is survived by his sister, Angelina E. R. Poppe; his brother, Andrew T. Kidman; maternal grandparents, Rebecca S. (Russell Harkness) Schaut of Osceola, IN; paternal grandfather, Dwayne Gill of South Bend; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Westley was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Riley.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Jonathan Anderstrom of Calvary Baptist Church will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-1:30pm on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now