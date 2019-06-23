Westley Ryan Kidman



August 10, 2017 - June 21, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Westley Ryan Kidman, 22 months old, passed away on Friday morning, June 21, 2019 at his home in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on August 10, 2017 in South Bend, IN, to David A. Gill and Kassandra R. Kidman, both of whom survive.



In addition to his parents, Westley is survived by his sister, Angelina E. R. Poppe; his brother, Andrew T. Kidman; maternal grandparents, Rebecca S. (Russell Harkness) Schaut of Osceola, IN; paternal grandfather, Dwayne Gill of South Bend; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Westley was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Riley.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Jonathan Anderstrom of Calvary Baptist Church will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-1:30pm on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.