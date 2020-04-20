Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur L. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur L. Miller Obituary
Wilbur L. Miller

March 1950 - April 2020

TONTO BASIN, AZ - Wilbur Lee Miller, 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Middlebury, IN, son of Chris D. & Lizzie Ann Miller, who preceded along with siblings, Martha Hostetler & Vernon Miller, & son, Eric Wagner. He is survived by children, Dustin Miller (Marissa), Aaron Hruby (Ed); 5 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; siblings, Mary Bontreger, Susie Yoder (Jay), Harley Miller (Marlene), Emma Kauffman (Dana), Betty Kauffman, Chris Miller (Gloria), & over two dozen nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held in Middlebury at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -