Wilbur L. Miller
March 1950 - April 2020
TONTO BASIN, AZ - Wilbur Lee Miller, 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Middlebury, IN, son of Chris D. & Lizzie Ann Miller, who preceded along with siblings, Martha Hostetler & Vernon Miller, & son, Eric Wagner. He is survived by children, Dustin Miller (Marissa), Aaron Hruby (Ed); 5 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; siblings, Mary Bontreger, Susie Yoder (Jay), Harley Miller (Marlene), Emma Kauffman (Dana), Betty Kauffman, Chris Miller (Gloria), & over two dozen nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held in Middlebury at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 20, 2020