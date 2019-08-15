|
|
Wilbur Werling Jr.
Sept. 17, 1925 - August 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Wilbur J. Werling Jr., 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Briarcliff Nursing Facility. Will was born September 17, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Wilber & Esther (Lyman) Werling. Left to cherish the memory of Will is his significant other, Brenda Nierzwicki; along with a sister, Joyce Ann (Richard) Hoover; several nieces & nephews; Brenda's children, whom he considered as his own, Cindy (Andy) Horvath, Jodie (John Semala) Wells, and Penny (Pat) Owens; many grandchildren; close friend, David Persinger; and many friends from Wild Wings Campground. Will honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He retired in 1987 from Steven's Aircraft. Will was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Eagles, and Moose Lodge all in West Milton, Ohio. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, auto racing, golf, and sprint car racing. Per Will's request, no services will be held. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. A special Thank You to Briarcliff Nursing Home, Southern Care Hospice, and Blackthorn Dialysis. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or Southern Hospice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019