Wilda Trojan
August 23, 1934 - May 2, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Wilda Jane Trojan, 85, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks and Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph, MI.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 6 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trojan Family Fund at The Berrien Community Foundation. Those wishing to share a memory of Wilda online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Wilda was born August 23, 1934, to Ernest and Alice (Auer) Swarm in Mishawaka, IN. She grew up on their family farm in Woodland, Indiana, which was something she was very proud of. She graduated from Madison Township High School in 1952. On June 23, 1956, she married the love her life, Ronald J. Trojan, in Woodland, IN. Wilda was crazy in love with Ronald, they never left each other's side. They lived South Bend, IN and started a family. In 1965, they moved to St. Joseph when Ronald was transferred to Whirlpool's Headquarters. She was active in her church choir, as well as the Mary Preston Guild (women's fellowship), and was known as an excellent seamstress. Wilda was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed traveling and going to theater productions in Chicago. Most of all, she loved her family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Wilda is survived by her children, Sue Munson, Joe (Megan) Trojan, and Beth (Marc) Suarez; grandchildren, Bethany (James) Finehout, Aidan Munson, Nathan and Gavin Trojan, Veronica “Ronnie,” Mateo, Diego, Sofia and Antonio Suarez; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Piper and Alexis Finehout.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Trojan; and brother, Louis Swarm.
August 23, 1934 - May 2, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Wilda Jane Trojan, 85, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks and Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph, MI.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 6 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trojan Family Fund at The Berrien Community Foundation. Those wishing to share a memory of Wilda online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Wilda was born August 23, 1934, to Ernest and Alice (Auer) Swarm in Mishawaka, IN. She grew up on their family farm in Woodland, Indiana, which was something she was very proud of. She graduated from Madison Township High School in 1952. On June 23, 1956, she married the love her life, Ronald J. Trojan, in Woodland, IN. Wilda was crazy in love with Ronald, they never left each other's side. They lived South Bend, IN and started a family. In 1965, they moved to St. Joseph when Ronald was transferred to Whirlpool's Headquarters. She was active in her church choir, as well as the Mary Preston Guild (women's fellowship), and was known as an excellent seamstress. Wilda was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed traveling and going to theater productions in Chicago. Most of all, she loved her family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Wilda is survived by her children, Sue Munson, Joe (Megan) Trojan, and Beth (Marc) Suarez; grandchildren, Bethany (James) Finehout, Aidan Munson, Nathan and Gavin Trojan, Veronica “Ronnie,” Mateo, Diego, Sofia and Antonio Suarez; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Piper and Alexis Finehout.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Trojan; and brother, Louis Swarm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.