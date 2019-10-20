|
|
Wilfrid G. Stoeckinger
May 8, 1931 - Sept. 28, 2019
FORT WAYNE, IN - Wilfrid G. Stoeckinger, 88, of Fort Wayne, IN (formerly of Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN) passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne, IN.
He was born on May 8, 1931 to Wilfrid and Clara (Kline) Stoeckinger in Mishawaka, IN and was a lifelong resident of the area until moving to Fort Wayne 3 years ago. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor (Huemmer); his parents; his sister, Mary Stoeckinger; and his brother, Louis Stoeckinger.
Mr. Stoeckinger was retired from St. Joseph Medical Center as Director of Diagnostic Imaging. Following his retirement he worked for Radiology, Inc. where he took x-rays for the Notre Dame football team on game weekends, a role he relished.
He is survived by his beloved family: daughters, Joyce M. (Thomas) McFadden of Culver, IN and Carol S. (Patrick) Fahey of Fort Wayne, IN; four grandchildren, Kathleen (Hamish) Allanson of Clarendon Hills, IL, Mary Clare McFadden of Chicago, IL, Kristin (Matthew) Weirich of Louisville, KY, and Catherine Fahey of Philadelphia, PA; and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher, Ella Marie Allanson, and Clara Weirich. He is also survived by his nieces, Louanne (John) Bilancio of Mishawaka, IN and Marianne (Joe) Norris of Granger, IN, and his nephew, Peter Stoeckinger of Mishawaka, IN.
Mr. Stoeckinger was formerly an active member of Corpus Christi Parish, South Bend, IN. His favorite hobby was creating doll houses and rocking horses for his grandchildren, which are cherished to this day.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Joseph Chapel at Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, IN at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 24 preceded by visitation at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019