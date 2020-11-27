Rev. Will Lawson
Jan. 23, 1931 - Nov. 20, 2020
ROCHESTER, IN - Rev. William Harris Lawson has gone on to join his beloved wife Barbara in their heavenly home after passing away from COVID-19 on November 20 in Rochester.Rev. Will was born in Indianapolis on January 23, 1931, to William Malcolm James Lawson and Thelma Irene (Brown) Lawson. On February 3, 1951, he married Barbara L. Tridle. Barbara preceded him in death in 2001 after over 50 years of marriage. Rev. Will is survived by his children: Lynn Fritz of Goshen; Loretta Lawson of Wawaka; and Rev. Will Lawson (Cheryl) of Benton, KY; grandchildren: Tony Fritz (Holly), Dania Cueto (Walter), Kelly Weaver (Mark), and Ryan Hodges (Jennifer), 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Rev. Will attended Butler University, Earlham College, Anderson University, Princeton University, and Ball State University. He earned a Master of Divinity at Christian Theological Seminary. He entered the Methodist Ministry June 1960 and was ordained an Elder in May 1970. His record of service in Indiana Methodist and United Methodist Churches included Fairview, Albany Bethel, Perkinsville, Beall's Chapel, New Burlington, Anderson Bethel, Fort Wayne Broadway, Fort Wayne First Wayne Street, Gaston, Fort Wayne South Wayne, York, Gas City, Otterbein, Mentone, Talma, Webb Chapel, Ebenezer, Burton, and Richland Center. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at in the Masonic Garden of The Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, at 2 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Good Family Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. For more information, please see the Good Family Funeral Home website at www.goodfamilyfh.com
