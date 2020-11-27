1/1
Rev. Will Lawson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Will's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Will Lawson

Jan. 23, 1931 - Nov. 20, 2020

ROCHESTER, IN - Rev. William Harris Lawson has gone on to join his beloved wife Barbara in their heavenly home after passing away from COVID-19 on November 20 in Rochester.Rev. Will was born in Indianapolis on January 23, 1931, to William Malcolm James Lawson and Thelma Irene (Brown) Lawson. On February 3, 1951, he married Barbara L. Tridle. Barbara preceded him in death in 2001 after over 50 years of marriage. Rev. Will is survived by his children: Lynn Fritz of Goshen; Loretta Lawson of Wawaka; and Rev. Will Lawson (Cheryl) of Benton, KY; grandchildren: Tony Fritz (Holly), Dania Cueto (Walter), Kelly Weaver (Mark), and Ryan Hodges (Jennifer), 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Rev. Will attended Butler University, Earlham College, Anderson University, Princeton University, and Ball State University. He earned a Master of Divinity at Christian Theological Seminary. He entered the Methodist Ministry June 1960 and was ordained an Elder in May 1970. His record of service in Indiana Methodist and United Methodist Churches included Fairview, Albany Bethel, Perkinsville, Beall's Chapel, New Burlington, Anderson Bethel, Fort Wayne Broadway, Fort Wayne First Wayne Street, Gaston, Fort Wayne South Wayne, York, Gas City, Otterbein, Mentone, Talma, Webb Chapel, Ebenezer, Burton, and Richland Center. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at in the Masonic Garden of The Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, at 2 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Good Family Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. For more information, please see the Good Family Funeral Home website at www.goodfamilyfh.com and visit Rev. Will's page.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Family Funeral Home
1200 W. 18th Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved