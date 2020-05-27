Willa Riley
1943 - 2020
Willa Riley

March 1, 1943 - May 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Willa Riley was born March 1, 1943 to Earlie and Stella Ivory in Saltillo, Mississippi. Ms. Willa attended grade schools and high school in Mishawaka, Indiana, having moved to South Bend in 1960. Willa married Fred T. Riley Sr. on December 31, 1962. She worked many years in the health science field, retiring from Memorial Hospital after 28 and 1/2 years.

She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Willa had a special group of ladies with whom she enjoyed social lunches periodically. She found pleasure in reading, cooking, and smelling the roses (literally) while she was here on earth. Willa was well-loved by the people who knew her because she was always willing to help those who needed it.

Willa is survived by her sister, Doris (George) Wright, her sister-in-law, Catherine Ivory and brother-in-law, Roosevelt Wardlow; her daughters, Eydith (Willie) Ivory Menyard of South Bend, Indiana, Sheila Muhammad of South Bend, Indiana, and Marcita (Roy) Riley of Minnesota, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Willa was a member of Believers Church of Christ with Superintendent Sam Diggins as Pastor.

Willa was preceded in death by her parents, Earlie and Stella Ivory, former spouse, Fred T. Riley Sr., her siblings, Earlean Wardlow, Robert Ivory, John L. Ivory, Christine Johnson, Lara Thompson, Addie Burton, Romie Ivory, Ruth Gibbs, and Walter Ivory; and Fred T. Riley Jr., her only son.

Services will be held at Alfords Mortuary on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
MAY
28
Service
01:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

