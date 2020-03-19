|
|
Willabea Stevens
Sept. 24, 1938 - March 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Willabea Stevens, a resident of Corby Boulevard, South Bend, Indiana passed away in her residence at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 81.
Willabea was born in Earl, Arkansas on September 24, 1938 to the union of Virgil and Samella (Wilkerson) Moore Sr.
Her parents moved to South Bend when she was four years old and she attended Harrison Elementary School and Washington High School. At the age of 50, she returned to school and received her diploma and was valedictorian of her class.
On October 22, 1960, she and Murry Stevens were united in wedlock in South Bend, Indiana.
Willabea was employed by AM General, retiring in 2000 as a painter. She was a member of Pentecostal Cathedral. Among her hobbies were bowling, gambling, and traveling to Las Vegas, her favorite city.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Samella Moore; a son, Gary Moore Sr. in 2018; and a granddaughter, Silvia L. Henry.
Survivors left to mourn her loss include her husband, Murry Stevens; a daughter, Reah Stevens-Hill of South Bend, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Silvia (Butch) Walton of Benton Harbor, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Moore of South Bend, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Gary (Larita) Moore Jr. and Sherri Moore, both of Arlington, Texas, Alyssia Moore of Detroit, Michigan, Chelsea (Lavurelle) Neal of Cape Coral, Florida, Tarez Buchanon of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Brandon (Kenzi) Montgomery and Shemar Hairston, both of South Bend, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (John) Rhodes of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Dorothy (Eddie) Cook of Columbia, South Carolina; and three brothers, Virgil (Rosie) Moore of Gary, Indiana, James Arthur (Sherbie) Moore of Atlanta, Georgia, and Wilroy Moore of South Bend, Indiana, along with other relatives and friends.
Private funeral services for Mrs. Willabea Stevens will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Pentecostal Cathedral. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The public may come in, one person at a time, to the visitation from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services have been entrusted to Alford's Mortuary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020