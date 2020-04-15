Home

Dec. 23, 1947 - April 12, 2020

HUDSON LAKE, IN - Willard G. Ashley Jr. “Bill,”  age 72, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Hamilton Grove Nursing Home, New Carlisle, IN after long battles with cancer & dementia.

He was born December 23, 1947 in Gary, IN to the late Willard and June Ashley.  After graduation Bill joined the U.S. Army serving his Country in Vietnam from 1967-1969.

Upon his return on Oct. 18, 1969, he married his wife of 50 years, Donna York and together they had 2 children.  Left to cherish his memories are his wife Donna, daughter Jennifer (Dr. Jeff) Huyvaert; his 3 wonderful grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Avery, & Pressley (silly Papa will always love you!); sisters, Leslie (Joe), Susan (the late Brian), Sharon (Joe), and Barbara (Tom); brother, Robert, many aunts, cousins, nephews, great-nephews, nieces, & great-nieces, and many good friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his son, Willard III, father, Gordon Sr., mother, June, father-in-law, Asa, mother-in-law, Marie, brothers-in-law, Brian, Paul, Larry, & Asa; sister-in-law, Carolyn; nephews, Tracy, Phillip, and Joey; and his constant companion, “Bailey” - if you couldn't find Bill, just call Bailey and she would take you to him.

Bill became a member of Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150 in Oct. 1973 and retired in June 2008. He was a member of the American Legion Post 297 in New Carlisle, IN. Bill loved fishing and driving his pontoon boat around Hudson Lake.

Due to the Pandemic, private services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020.  Military Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point.

A Special Thanks to the staff of Hamilton Grove for the care you have given Bill for the past 3 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN  46614. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
