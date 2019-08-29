Home

Good Family Funeral Home
1200 W. 18th Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-1200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Family Funeral Home
1200 W. 18th Street
Rochester, IN 46975
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Family Funeral Home
1200 W. 18th Street
Rochester, IN 46975
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
North Judson, IN
View Map
Resources
Willard L. Clark


1924 - 2019
Willard L. Clark Obituary
Willard L. Clark

Sept. 2, 1924 - Aug. 27, 2019

ROCHESTER, IN - Willard, 94, was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran, former Kewanna Town Marshal, member of the Kewanna Fire Department, and Fulton County Sheriff. Survivors include wife, Polly; daughters, Cynthia K. Crousore, Susan M. Clark, and Patricia J. Keim (Keith); and two grandchildren, Natalie Renae Keim and Phillip Clark Keim. Services will be 12 Noon EST Fri., Aug. 30, 2019, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 W. 18th St., Rochester with visitation 10-Noon. Graveside services are 1:00 PM CST at Highland Cemetery, North Judson. Full obituary at www.goodfamilyfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
