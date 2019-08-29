|
Willard L. Clark
Sept. 2, 1924 - Aug. 27, 2019
ROCHESTER, IN - Willard, 94, was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran, former Kewanna Town Marshal, member of the Kewanna Fire Department, and Fulton County Sheriff. Survivors include wife, Polly; daughters, Cynthia K. Crousore, Susan M. Clark, and Patricia J. Keim (Keith); and two grandchildren, Natalie Renae Keim and Phillip Clark Keim. Services will be 12 Noon EST Fri., Aug. 30, 2019, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 W. 18th St., Rochester with visitation 10-Noon. Graveside services are 1:00 PM CST at Highland Cemetery, North Judson. Full obituary at www.goodfamilyfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019