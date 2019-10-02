|
Willard “Sandy” Sandilands
Feb. 22, 1929 - Sept. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Willard S. “Sandy” Sandilands, 90 years young, passed away September 28, 2019 at the Center for Hospice Care, Roseland, when he succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash this past May 23, which took the life of his beloved wife, Patricia. They were married for 40 years.
Willard was born on February 22, 1929 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late William Sandilands and Pearl (Lowe) Sandilands, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from John Adams High School. Following graduation, he soon began working at Singer Sewing Machine Company, South Bend. He then worked for 40 years for the Torrington Company, South Bend, retiring in 1994 as Sales Manager of the Distributor Division. After his retirement, he continued to work at Stanley Clark School, South Bend, where he met many wonderful friends.
Willard, more commonly known as Sandy, lived in the same house for 80 years. He knew everyone in the neighborhood, and his “porch parties” drew together friends and neighbors. Friends called him the Mayor of Longfellow. He may have seemed opinionated and crusty, but he had a heart of gold. He was fifty years old when he married Patricia A. (Miller Gutknecht) Sandilands on June 17, 1978 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. Never having children of his own, he became an immediate father to Pat's three grown kids. He was the best father, the best grandfather to his five grandsons, and adored his three great-grandchildren. We grieve him deeply and loved him very much.
He leaves behind three stepchildren, Debra Covic of Albuquerque, NM, Jan (William) Mitchell of South Bend, and James Scott Gutknecht of South Bend. His brokenhearted grandsons are Jake (Nicole) Mitchell of Mishawaka, Steven (Christine) Mitchel of West Chester, OH, Dan Mitchell (Kendra Horsman) of Mishawaka, Jeffrey Watzman (Stephanie) of Albuquerque, NM, and Matthew Watzman of San Diego, CA. His three grandchildren are Quinn and Riley Mitchell of Mishawaka, and Warren Watzman of Albuquerque.
Along with his parents, William and Pearl Sandilands, and his wife, Pat Sandilands, he was preceded in death by a special cousin, Joyce Lowe, formerly of Madison, WI, and a great-granddaughter, Macie Jane Mitchell, formerly of West Chester, OH. Willard was also related to the Oliver family of South Bend. Willard and Patricia will both be interred together, as per their wishes, at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Many thanks to his special neighbors who have helped him through his physical injuries and his broken heart these past months. Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019