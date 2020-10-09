1/1
William A. Rose
1949 - 2020
William A. Rose

April 15, 1949 - Oct. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

William “Bill” A. Rose, 71, passed away October 6, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.

William was born on April 15, 1949 in Davy, West Virginia to James and Kizzie (Lester) Rose. Bill was employed by White Farm Equipment for 17 years and Lock Joint Tube for 31 years. On August 5, 1983 he married Veronica Lako. She survives along with a son, William (April) Rose, and two daughters, Becky Lutomski and Paula Rose, a stepson Jerry Hardman; nine grandchildren, Desirea Rose, Amber Newell, Maxwell Lutomski, Shannon Crabtree, Sadie Whalen, Chris Whalen, and Shelbee Hessey; three great-grandchildren, Dean A.R. Newell, Annalynn McCreery, and Azalea McCreery; two sisters, Kitty McPeak, and Mary Gibson; a brother, James Rose and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Kenneth Allen Rose, and a sister, Patricia Lane-Dillon.

Bill loved bowling, fishing with crawfish, and gambling at the casinos with a good Jack and coke. He also loved country-western rhythm, blues, and folk music. Bill loved being the center of attention and was good-hearted, with the occasional mean streak. He would rather bank fish than from boats. His heart always longed for the place of his birth, West Virginia. With all the stories he told, you could tell he missed the Mountain Mama and her people. He was a sports fan whose favorite teams were Pittsburgh football, New York Yankees baseball, and Cubs baseball. Bill made friends wherever he went with his outgoing personality. He was a good dad and grandpa, and he loved with all of his heart.

A time of sharing will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11-1 Saturday in the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
