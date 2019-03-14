William Antone



March 3, 1931 - March 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - William Peterson (also known as Bill or Pete) went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019, after battling with health issues.



Born in 1931 to Ruth and Antone Peterson, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Peterson; and his son, Robert W. Peterson.



William graduated from Central High School in South Bend in 1951. He served a full term in the Navy shortly after that.



He graduated with a degree in business from Tri State college in Angola, IN (1958). He was a Mason (32nd deg) here in South Bend.



In 1959 he married Nancy Griffith. She survives along with their two children, Susan (Robert) Shivers of Houston,TX and James Timothy Peterson of Edwardsburg, MI.



He is also survived by his endearing granddaughter, Ashley Peterson who is also from Edwardsburg, MI. William has three more granddaughters in the Philippines, Kirsten, Sasha, and Naomi.



He worked for Reith Riley Construction as a sales manager for 30 years. He developed Partridge Woods Subdivision in Granger, IN and Developed Advanced Asphalt Corporation in Mishawaka, IN.



William loved the outdoors, animals, fishing, and being with his family.



William's request was not to have a formal service following his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Bend Masonic Temple.



William's request was not to have a formal service following his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Bend Masonic Temple.