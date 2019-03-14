Home

McGann Hay, University Chapel
2313 E. Edison Rd.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
William Antone Richard Peterson

William Antone

Richard Peterson

March 3, 1931 - March 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - William Peterson (also known as Bill or Pete) went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019, after battling with health issues.

Born in 1931 to Ruth and Antone Peterson, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Peterson; and his son, Robert W. Peterson.

William graduated from Central High School in South Bend in 1951. He served a full term in the Navy shortly after that.

He graduated with a degree in business from Tri State college in Angola, IN (1958). He was a Mason (32nd deg) here in South Bend.

In 1959 he married Nancy Griffith. She survives along with their two children, Susan (Robert) Shivers of Houston,TX and James Timothy Peterson of Edwardsburg, MI.

He is also survived by his endearing granddaughter, Ashley Peterson who is also from Edwardsburg, MI. William has three more granddaughters in the Philippines, Kirsten, Sasha, and Naomi.

He worked for Reith Riley Construction as a sales manager for 30 years. He developed Partridge Woods Subdivision in Granger, IN and Developed Advanced Asphalt Corporation in Mishawaka, IN.

William loved the outdoors, animals, fishing, and being with his family.

William's request was not to have a formal service following his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Bend Masonic Temple.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com or send a card to McGann Hay at 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
