William Arthur “Bill” Kollar
June 26, 1924 - Feb. 20, 2020
IRONS, MI - William “Bill” Kollar, a longtime resident of Edwardsburg and Irons, Michigan passed away quietly to his rest in the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grand Oaks Nursing Home, Baldwin, Michigan. Friday February 28, visitation will start at 10:00 am with a memorial service following (11:00) at Faith Fellowship Church, 8889 W.6 Mile Rd., Irons, Michigan.
Bill was born on June 26, 1924 in South Bend, Indiana to Lawrence and Eva (Wilcoxen) Kollar. At the age of 2, both he and his younger brother were placed in the South Bend orphanage due to the tragic death of their mother. During the summers he would be sent to relatives' farms to work as a farmhand. In 1937 he moved with his father and new step-mother to a farm near Edwardsburg. He put his experience with farm vehicles to good use during his high school years, by driving a school bus. In 1943, he was one of 19 graduates from Edwardsburg.
After his marriage to Margaret Bluhm in 1945, they settled in Edwardsburg and raised 3 daughters. After working as a deliveryman for Robertson's Department Store, he purchased the Standard Oil station of Main Street, Edwardsburg. He also was a founding member of Edwardsburg Community Baptist Church, appointed an auxiliary constable, and drove ambulance for Paul Mayhew Funeral Home. In 1969, Bill was hired as Edwardsburg's first bus superintendent, which he held until his retirement in 1988.
In 1992 Bill and Margaret sold their home in Edwardsburg and moved to the “wilds” of northern Michigan. He kept himself active doing yard work, serving as a founding member of Faith Fellowship Church of Irons, and enjoying coffee and chit-chat with the guys at the bait shop. Even though he had many health concerns, including a broken leg, making him wheelchair bound for the last 3 years, Bill never lost his sense of humor. Each week he checked his newspapers, jokingly stating that he must still be alive and kicking, for he did not notice his obituary . . . Bill will not need to search any longer, for he is walking and celebrating with his Lord and Savior in heaven.
Bill leaves behind Margaret, his loving wife of 74 years; 3 daughters: Joyce Bowers, Janice (Daniel) Grose, and Joanne (Clyde) Williams; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020