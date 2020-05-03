Or Copy this URL to Share

William Beier



May 1, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Korean War Veteran and South Bend native, The Honorable William Beier died May 1, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington. Aside from being a very talented musician, he strived to be a loving brother to Mary Beier of South Bend and uncle to her children. He will be missed.





