William Beier
William Beier

May 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Korean War Veteran and South Bend native, The Honorable William Beier died May 1, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington. Aside from being a very talented musician, he strived to be a loving brother to Mary Beier of South Bend and uncle to her children. He will be missed.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.
