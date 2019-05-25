William Bennett II



May 30, 1966 - May 22, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - William Robert Bennett II, 52, of Mishawaka passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1966 in South Bend to Gloria (Lesicki) and the late William R. Bennett. On May 20, 2000 in South Bend, he married his best friend, Donna (Rozow) Bennett who survives.



Also surviving are his son, Jack Bennett; two sisters, Jody Alu and Sandra Rendall; mother-in-law, Neila Rozow; father-in-law, Nicholas (Chris) Rozow; sister-in-law, Michele (Jason Green) Royhans; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



William enjoyed watching Moto-GP racing and mob movies, giving his mother-in-law a hard time, and attending comedy shows with his wife. He loved his pet cat, Zim, wrestling with his son, Jack, and spending time with his family.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 6:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 3 PM until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William may be sent to the St. Joseph Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William may be sent to the St. Joseph Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.